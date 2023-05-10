Temperatures warmed into the 60s and low 70s today across Montana, with the exception of southwest areas where it was in the 50s.
A major rain event will develop tonight and continue through Friday.
A flood watch is posted for eastern Montana, east of Glasgow.
Rainfall of one to three inches will be possible.
A few showers fell across northwest and southwest Montana.
Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.
Strong low pressure will bring widespread rain to central and eastern Montana through Friday.
The heaviest will be from Lewistown and Livingston east to the North Dakota border.
Very little rain is expected west of the divide.
Once the rain ends Saturday, clearing will occur and a warming trend will begin and last through the middle of next week.
Lows tonight in the 40s, with 50s northeast.
Highs tomorrow 50s and 60s east of the divide with lower 70s west.
Highs in the 60s and 70s this weekend and the 70s and 80s next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.