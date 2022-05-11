Temperatures ranged from the mid-50s to the mid-60s across Montana late today.

Winds were generally ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

There is a slight chance of thundershowers across the western and southern parts of the state into the evening hours. Radar showed a few rain, snow and graupel showers across the southwest and the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains.

Lows pressure over the Great Basin will lift into Wyoming tonight and tomorrow and the Dakotas tomorrow night and Friday.

It will bring a chance of showers mainly to central and eastern Montana through early Friday.

Widespread rain is expected from Havre south to Lewistown and Red Lodge east to the Dakota borders.

Rainfall of a half to one inch with a few places across northeast Montana receiving one to two inches of much needed rain.

Snow in the higher elevations, from Lost Trail Pass to the Little and Big Belt Mountains and Bighorn Mountains.

Several inches will be possible.

Butte and Georgetown Lake will possibly see some minor accumulating snow.

Another storm system will move into the state bringing more rain and snow Saturday to western Montana. Windy Friday.

A high wind watch for the Rocky Mountain Front and Cut Bank areas.

Winds gusting to 60 mph. Temperatures will be cooler than normal through Saturday.

Normal is highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will warm to above normal early next week.

Enjoy it as cooler air returns later in the week.

Lows in the 30s west to the 40s east.

Highs Thursday in the upper 40s and 50s central and east, to around 60 west of the divide.

Highs in the 50s and 60s Friday and Saturday, warming to the 60s and 70s Sunday through Tuesday before falling back to the 50s and 60s mid-week.