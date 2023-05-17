Can you believe, it's May and we're talking smoke! There is an air quality alert from Kalispell to Bozeman east to the North Dakota border.
This includes Billings, Great Falls, Glasgow and Miles City.
Air quality is compromised due to smoke coming into the state from Canadian wildfires.
A dense smoke advisory into the evening hours for northeast Montana, including the Glasgow, Jordan and Glendive areas.
Skies are clear north with clouds in southern Montana.
A few showers near Dillon to the Billings area.
These will quickly move out of the region this evening.
Temperatures varied due to cloud cover and smoke, with 50s and 60s, although lower 70s around Missoula.
Winds were strongest in northeast Montana.
A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake into the evening.
Winds gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front moved through the state today, bringing breezy and cooler conditions.
It also brought smoke from Canadian wildfires into the state.
Visibility is greatly limited across the northern and eastern areas of the state.
It will continue to be cooler tomorrow.
As high pressure builds into the state by early Friday, a warming trend will begin and last through the weekend when summer-like warmth returns to the state.
Then a bit cooler next week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows tonight in the 40s with highs tomorrow in the 60s and 70s.
Highs warm to the 80s to around 90 by the weekend, with the warmest weather around Missoula.
