Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at https://water.weather. gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso The next statement will be issued by noon on Thursday. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of about 9 feet by midday Thursday. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso &&