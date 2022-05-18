Temperatures were in the 60s statewide today, although cooling to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the northwest behind a cold front.

Winds were ranging 10 to 20 mph sustained, although 30 mph in Great Falls.

Gusts were into the 30s mph in Great Falls, Missoula and Kalispell.

A wind advisory for all areas west of the divide through Thursday, including Missoula, Butte and Kalispell.

Gusts up to 35 and 45 mph.

A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana where gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

A high wind warning for the Rocky Mountain Front and central and northcentral Montana, including Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown and Cut Bank.

Winds gusting up to 70 mph along the front and 60 mph elsewhere.

Although no advisories, the Billings area will also have very gusty winds along with most state.

Radar showers sprinkles and showers developing across western and north central Montana.

A strong cold front will bring strong winds and much cooler air to the state as it sweeps eastward.

Low pressure will develop.

Showers will accompany the front tonight and Thursday. However, the low will bring more widespread rain and snow late Thursday into Friday.

A winter storm watch for areas above 4000 feet in Cascade, Meagher and Judith Basin Counties and above 5000 feet along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Snowfall of 3 to 12 inches.

A winter weather advisory for Fergus County above 4000 feet.

Lewistown is just under this elevation.

Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches.

Some lower elevations, such as Lewistown, may see 1 to 2 inches along with Butte and Bozeman in the southwest.

Precipitation will come to an end Friday night as high pressure brings drier air to the state.

A cold start Saturday although the weekend is looking as improvement. Temperatures will drop well below normal through Saturday and then bounce back to about normal early next week.

There may be a brief period of nice warm spring weather mid-week, but beyond that temperatures are supposed to cool.

Lows in the 30s central and west to the 40s east.

Highs Thursday in the 40s and 50s west and central to around 60 east.

Highs in the 40s and 50s Friday, the 50s Saturday, warming to the upper 50s and 60s early next week.

By mid-week a brief period with highs in the 60s and lower 70s before cooling.