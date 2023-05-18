Temperatures reflected change across Montana.
A northerly flow continued to bring cool breezy conditions to eastern Montana with 50s to around 60.
It was in the 60s and lower 70s central and a hint of what's to come, warmer in the west approaching 80.
An air quality alert for all of Montana through early Friday.
The air is compromised due to wildfire smoke from Canadian fires.
We continue to have a flood advisory for the Clark Fork River above Missoula.
It is cresting at 9 feet, which is a foot and half above flood stage.
Changes will occur in our weather the next three days, including the weekend.
A shift from northerly flow to a southwest flow will bring improving air quality.
Summer-like warmth is expected this weekend.
Visibility is restricted due to the smoke.
It will be dry through most of the weekend.
However, late Sunday there may be a few showers and thunderstorms across western and central Montana.
Lows tonight in the 40s, although 50s in Missoula and Kalispell.
Highs tomorrow in the 70s east with 70s and 80s central and west.
Highs will be in the 80s this weekend, with some areas getting up to 90 such as Missoula and Miles City.
