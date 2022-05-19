Temperatures were well below normal across Montana today, ranging from the 40s and lower 50s in the west and central areas to around 60 east.

Winter-like weather will develop through early Friday.

A winter storm warning above 4000 feet in Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties and above 5000 feet along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Snowfall of 3 to 12 inches.

Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations.

Winter weather advisory for areas above 4000 feet in Fergus County.

Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches.

Lewistown may see 1 to 3 inches.

Winter weather advisories from Butte north to Seeley Lake on north to the West Glacier Region.

Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches.

Radar shows rain and snow showers developing around the state with the most widespread across north central areas.

Some of it is likely evaporating before reaching the ground.

High wind warning into the evening hours for central and north central Montana, including the Great Falls, Lewistown, Cut Bank, Helena and Havre areas.

Winds gusting up to 60 mph and up to 70 mph along the front.

Sustained winds in the 30s mph in Lewistown and Cut Bank with gusts into the 50s mph.

A storm system is dropping south out of Canada.

Rain and snow will overspread the state through mid-day Friday.

Heavy mountain snow along the divide and in the mountains of central Montana.

Snow is also possible at some lower levels, including Bozeman, Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown.

The precipitation will be coming to an end as drier air moves into the state late Friday.

After a cold start Saturday, a few rain, snow and graupel showers may pop up with enough instability, especially across central Montana.

High pressure will bring a warming trend Sunday and early next week.

Lows in the 30s tonight, with a few upper 20s in places such as Butte and Lewistown.

Highs Friday in the 40s and 50s, which is well below normal.

Normal highs are in the 60s.

We will finally reach those on Sunday and then possibly see further warming into the lower 70s by the middle of next week.