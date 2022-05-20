It was a cold day for late May across Montana, with mostly 40s.

However, places such as Lewistown remained in the upper 30s and it did warm into the mid-50s in Missoula.

Winds were 5 to 15 mph sustained but gusting to 32 mph in Glendive and Glasgow in the east.

Radar shows isolated rain, snow and graupel showers across the west and central parts of the state.

The storm system that brought rain and snow to the state is exiting it.

Up to seven inches of snow fell near Neihart with three inches at Wolf Creek in Lewis & Clark County.

Although no major storm is expected this weekend, with surface heating there will be instability isolated rain, snow and graupel showers each day.

Temperatures will slowly rise but remain below normal.

That changes next week with a nice warming trend.

Enjoy it because we will see temperatures fall back below normal.

Gardiners beware.

Tonight lows will drop to the 20s and 30s, with frost and/or freezing temperatures statewide.

Lows tonight in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 40s and 50s, although around 60 in Missoula.

Highs in the 50s and 60s Sunday, rising to the 60s and 70s Monday through Wednesday before falling back to the 50s and 60s.