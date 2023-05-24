Temperatures varied across the state depending on cloud cover and rain and outflow winds.
They were in the 60s and 70s, although 50s in Butte and Dillon and 80s in Jordan and Glendive.
Showers and thunderstorms are scattered across the state.
Low pressure will sit over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend.
Put a counterclockwise around it, and we have a moist southwest flow with energy rotating around it.
That means, periodically, we all have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.
Temperatures will be at or above normal.
Normal highs are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s, nearing 60 far east.
Highs tomorrow in the 60s and 70s, although 80s far east.
Highs will gradually climb through the weekend and be well above normal next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.