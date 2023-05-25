Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s central and west to the 70s east.
A few strong storms are possible for parts of Montana.
A flood watch is posted for eastern Montana, Culbertson to Miles City west to Billings.
Flood advisories for the Clark Fork River in Missoula and rivers and streams in Madison, Gallatin, Broadwater and Jefferson Counties in southwest Montana.
Showers and thunderstorms are scattered across the state.
What you see is what you get through the holiday weekend.
A moist southerly flow will bring energy to the state resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Variable cloudiness outside of the rain.
Locally heavy rain is possible through Friday.
Temperatures will remain at or above normal through the weekend with warmer temperatures next week.
Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.
Highs tomorrow in the 60s and 70s.
Highs warm to the 70s and 80s next week.
