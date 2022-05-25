Cloud cover kept temperatures down across western Montana where afternoon temperatures were in the 50s to lower 60s.

Meanwhile, partly to mostly sunny skies in the central and east allowed the mercury to rise into the 60s and 70s.

Some isolated showers were between Missoula and Kalispell and in northeast Montana north of Glendive.

A moist southwest flow with Montana being on the northern fringe of high pressure will bring warmer air into the state Thursday.

An approaching cold front will spark a few showers and thunderstorms across southwest Montana moving into central areas Thursday night.

The cold front will begin moving across the state Friday.

Cooler with a few showers behind it in the west with one more warm day central and east in advance of it.

A chance of afternoon thunderstorms central and east.

A large trough of low pressure will then sit over the state the three day holiday weekend.

A few periods of showers and thundershowers all three days and temperatures below normal.

Lows tonight in the 40s, although lower 50s northeast.

Highs Thursday in the 70s to lower 80s.

Highs lower to the 60s west on Friday with 70s central and 80s east.

All areas will have highs in the 60s west and the 70s central and east Saturday, lowering to the 50s and 60s Sunday and the 40s and 50s by Tuesday.