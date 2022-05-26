It was a nice and warmer spring day for most of Montana.

Temperatures were in the 70s to lower 80s, although upper 60s from Great Falls to Kalispell.

Skies were sunny in the east with partly sunny skies central and west.

A moist southwest flow will combine with surface heating to bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms to the Idaho panhandle.

They will build into western Montana this evening and central areas overnight.

Most of the stronger storms will stay in the panhandle.

A cold front will move across the state tomorrow.

Another warm day in advance of it in central and eastern Montana.

Turning cooler west.

Increasing winds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly central and west.

Cooler statewide over the holiday weekend with a chance of rain each day along with mountain snow.

Temperatures will fall below normal and remain there through Tuesday.

There will be a daily chance of rain through Tuesday.

Drier with warm temperatures the latter half of next week.

Lows tonight in the 50s with highs Friday in the 70s to lower 80s east and the upper 60s to around 70 west.

Highs will drop to the 40s and 50s by Monday and Tuesday before returning to the 60s and 70s the latter half of next week.