Temperatures were in the 60s across western Montana, upper 60s and 70s central and even a few lower 80s northeast.

A few thundershowers were near Miles City with isolated sprinkles and showers developing across the west.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here and big changes are expected.

Cooler air will continue to invade the state as a cold front moves across the region.

Temperatures will fall below normal and stay there until Tuesday.

A deep trough of low pressure will develop in Idaho and southwest Montana.

The result will be widespread rain and heavy mountain snow by Sunday and Monday across the southern half of the state.

Until then, just scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible.

Gusty winds and cooler.

A winter storm watch for the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains in south central Montana Sunday through early Tuesday.

Snowfall of one to three feet! Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches will be possible from Bozeman east to Billings and Miles City and south into northern Wyoming.

This is good news considering there is a drought.

Temperatures will finally get back to the normal 70s the latter half of next week after a cold start to the week.

Lows in the 40s west and central to the lower 50s east.

Highs Saturday in the 50s southwest, the 60s elsewhere to the lower 70s northeast.

Highs drop to the 40s and 50s by Monday and then warm back to the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday of next week.