Temperatures late Tuesday varied depending on cloud cover and precipitation.

Where showers were falling temperatures were in the 40s, including from Dillon to Lewistown to Bozeman with 50 at Billings.

Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s elsewhere across the state with some areas experiencing partial sunshine.

A wind advisory will expire for Fort Peck Lake at 6 pm.

Sustained winds are 5 to 15 mph statewide with gusts into the 20s at several locations.

Radar showed lingering rain and mountain snow across the southern half of the state.

Low pressure south of Montana brough wrap around rain and mountain snow, with the heaviest precipitation across southwest Montana.

Ennis received .83" of rain, which was a record for the date.

More than .80" fell in Bozeman with several inches of snow in the mountains.

The rain and snow will end tonight.

Although it will linger across northern Wyoming around Sheridan.

A break Wednesday and then another storm system will bring rain and mountain snow late Thursday through the weekend.

Western Montana will receive the brunt of that storm system.

Warmer Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy it as colder temperatures are expected this weekend and early next week.

Most of the state will have a chance of rain and snow early next week.

Lows tonight in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs Wednesday in the 60s and lower 70s.

Highs warm to the 70s to around 80 Thursday and then start falling to the 40s and 50s by the weekend and early next week.