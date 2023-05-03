Temperatures once again warmed into the 70s and 80s across Montana today.
There are flooding concerns in western Montana as a southerly flow has kept temperatures above normal.
A flood warning continues for the Clark Fork River at Missoula.
The river reached flood stage today at 7.5 feet and will rise to 9 feet Saturday.
A flood watch is posted for the Bitterroot River from Missoula to Victor and the Yaak River near Troy.
Radar shows showers and isolated thunderstorms from south central to northwest Montana as energy spins off a California low into the northern Rockies and Plains.
Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.
A California low will send another shot of energy into Montana on Thursday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Low pressure will develop over Montana Friday and this weekend bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Much cooler weather is expected Friday and this weekend.
Showers daily next week with temperatures at or below normal.
Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s with highs tomorrow in the 70s and 80s.
Highs drop to the 50s and 60s Friday and this weekend.
