Temperatures were once again above normal with 70s and 80s statewide.
A flood warning continues for the Clark Fork River at Missoula with the river rising to 9 feet by Saturday, a foot and half above flood stage.
Watches remain for the Bitterroot River from Missoula to Victor and the Yaak River near Troy.
Radar shows scattered showers and thunderstorms across central and western Montana.
A wind advisory through Saturday for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.
Gusts there up to 45 mph.
Winds ranged from 10 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s and 40s mph in Kalispell, Helena and Livingston.
This is the last day of summer-like weather.
Temperatures have been well above normal.
A large low pressure system will spin over the state through the weekend, bringing periodic showers and thunderstorms.
It will also bring cooler air to the state with temperatures falling to below normal.
Locally heavy rain is possible with a quarter to more than an inch across the state.
Snow levels will lower this weekend in the mountains and Butte may actually have a rain and snow mix by Sunday morning.
The showers and cool weather will continue next week with warmer and drier weather next weekend.
Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.
Highs tomorrow in the 60s and lower 70s.
Highs drop to the 50s and 60s this weekend and next week before warming later in the week.
