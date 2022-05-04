Temperatures warmed into the 60s to lower 70s across Montana on Wednesday, as much as 18 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago in places like Bozeman, which had rain yesterday.

Skies are partly cloudy across the state.

Weak high pressure has brought a quiet day to the Treasure State.

It will move east allowing warmer temperatures on Thursday.

A cold front will then bring a chance of showers to western Montana Thursday night and Friday.

Temperatures will gradually turn cooler Friday in the west, remain mild in the east and then cooler statewide over the weekend.

Showers will gradually spread across the state Friday night and Saturday.

A better chance of rain and snow early next week.

Increasing winds, with strong winds Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Lows tonight in the upper 30s and 40s.

Highs Thursday in the upper 60s and 70s, although lower 80s northeast.

Highs drop to the 50s and 60s this weekend and the 40s and 50s early next week.