It was a warmer day across the state today, even where clouds were hanging on, with temperatures in the 60s southwest, 70s central and 80s northeast.

Winds were gusty and sustained from 15 to 25 mph with gusts exceeding 30 mph around Missoula.

A wind advisory until 9 pm for Flathead Lake in northwest Montana.

Gusts up to 40 mph with one to two feet waves.

A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana on Friday.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

A high wind warning Friday for north central and central Montana, including Great Falls, Havre and Cut Bank.

Gusts up to 65 mph.

Radar shows sprinkles and showers developing across western Montana.

There is a chance of an evening thundershowers across the west and north.

A cold front will slowly move across Montana through Saturday.

Cooler in the west and central Friday and into the east Saturday.

Showers tonight and tomorrow mainly in the west, then spreading statewide Saturday and Sunday.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through most of next week with a daily chance of rain and snow.

Even some lower elevation may see snow next week.

Temperatures will fall below normal this weekend and much below normal next week.

We should have highs in the 60s.

Lows tonight in the upper 30s southwest, 40s central and west with 50s east.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s and 60s west and central to the 70s east.

Highs drop to the 50s and lower 60s west and central to the lower 70s extreme east on Saturday.

Highs drop further to the 40s and 50s next week.