Temperatures were in the single digits and 10s central and east to the lower 20s west today.
A winter weather advisory until 11 pm for the Rocky Mountain Front due to blowing and drifting snow.
Radar shows lingering snow in far eastern Montana.
Winds were calm to 10 mph with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero central and east.
A wind chill advisory for northeast Montana tonight with wind chills ranging from 25 to 35 below zero.
A storm is exiting eastern Montana.
Weak high pressure will build into the state tonight through Saturday.
Inversions will develop in the western valleys, meaning cold air will be trapped in the valleys around Missoula and Kalispell Friday and Saturday while central Montana will see some warming of temperatures.
A cold northwest flow will keep eastern Montana cold.
A weak storm system will drop south out of Canada Saturday night and Sunday.
There is a slight chance of light snow and temperatures turning a bit colder Sunday, except in the western valleys where the inversions will be scoured out of the valleys and temperatures actually warm a bit.
Another cold wave is expected at the end of next week.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s below zero central and east to the single digits above zero west.
Highs tomorrow in the upper 20s to lower 30s central, 20s western valleys and 10s northeast.
More of the same Saturday.
Highs warm to the 30s western valleys Sunday but cool back to the 10s and 20s central and east.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.