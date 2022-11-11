Temperatures remained cold across Montana today with single digits northeast, 10s central and lower 20s west.
Skies were clear to partly cloudy.
Winds ranged from calm to around 10 mph.
That still allowed wind chills to drop below zero in the northeast.
A dense fog advisory through Saturday morning in Valley County in northeast Montana, including Glasgow.
Visibility will be a quarter mile or less.
The Griz game will be cold on Saturday in Missoula.
Temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
Winds will be light and variable.
High pressure is building into Montana.
It will bring a very cold night statewide with some fog in the northeast.
Saturday will be nice, although inversions will keep it cold in the western Valleys while temperatures warm a bit across central Montana.
A weak storm system will drop south out of Canada Sunday and Monday, bringing very light snow to central and eastern areas of the state.
At this time, it does not look significant.
Another arctic outbreak is expected late next week.
Lows tonight in the single digits below zero northeast with below and above zero temperatures central and single digits and lower 10s west.
Highs Saturday in the 10s northeast, 20s west and southwest and 30s to around 40 central.
Highs tumble again later next week.
