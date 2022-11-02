Temperatures rose into the 50s and lower 60s in advance of a cold front today across eastern Montana.
That has quickly changed.
Much colder statewide, with temperatures only in the 20s from Great Falls to Cut Bank and the 30s central and west to the 40s east.
Lingering winter weather advisory into the evening hours northwest and north central Montana.
Radar shows lingering snow and graupel showers across central and western Montana.
The winter weather advisory continues until noon Thursday for the Big Horn mountains and Sheridan foothills of southcentral Montana and north central Wyoming.
Snowfall of 3 to 9 inches there.
Wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake until noon tomorrow.
Wind up to 45 mph.
Winds were sustained in the 20s and 30s mph in the east with the front gusting to the 30s and 40s mph.
A strong cold front is beginning to exit the state.
Lingering snow will end central and west this evening but continue across parts of southwest and southcentral areas into the early morning hours.
High pressure will build into the state tomorrow, with only northwest Montana mountains seeing a few snow showers.
Another surge of moisture will bring snow to western and central Montana Friday.
A warm front will change the snow to rain late Friday into early Saturday before a cold front lowers snow levels once again.
One to two feet of snow will be possible Friday and this weekend in the mountains.
Elsewhere, partly to mostly sunny but cold.
Another wind event is expected Thursday and early Friday central and north central Montana.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.
Models continue to show our first arctic outbreak late Sunday through election day early next week.
Frigid temperatures will be possible considering it's early November.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s with highs tomorrow in the 30s.
Highs back to the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday, lowering to the 10s and 20s with the arctic air next week.
Lows next week in the single digits and 10s, although single digits below zero across north central and northeast Montana.
