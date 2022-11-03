Temperatures continue to be colder than normal across Montana today with 30s statewide.
Winds were light west of the divide and ranging from 10 to 20 mph east of the divide with gusts into the 30s around Cut Bank.
Skies were partly to mostly cloudy west with clear to partly cloudy skies east.
Light snow was falls in the mountains of west central Montana.
The weekend will be a windy one with milder weather Friday and Saturday and then turning colder Sunday.
Rain and snow west Friday spreading across the state this weekend.
Remember to "fall back".
Turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night when going to bed as we return to standard mountain time.
A stormy first weekend of November is expected across Montana.
A surge of Pacific moisture will move into western Montana tonight and tomorrow.
Heavy snow will develop by late Friday in the mountains.
Winter storm warning and advisories late Friday and early Saturday for the mountains west of the divide and Yellowstone National Park.
Up to two feet of snow in the Bitterroot Range, 7" to 10" from the West Glacier area south to Seeley Lake.
7" to 13" in the Sapphire Mountains with 1" to 6" in the Kootenai west of Kalispell south to Lookout Pass.
Strong winds will accompany the snow.
The valleys west of the divide will see snow change to rain by early Saturday as warmer air moves into the region.
A cold front will then change the rain back to snow later Saturday.
Scattered snow statewide Sunday with colder temperatures.
Arctic air is then poised to move into the state late Sunday and Monday.
That means it will be a frigid election day and there is a chance of snow each day.
Strong winds will develop across the state late Friday night and Saturday.
High wind warnings, watches and advisories cover most of the state.
Winds up to 85 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.
Elsewhere, winds will gust up to 50 to 65 mph.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s.
Highs Friday in the 30s.
Highs in the 40s and 50s Saturday, falling to the 30s Sunday and the 10s and 20s by Election Day.
Lows will fall to the single digits above and below zero.
