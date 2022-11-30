Temperatures were mainly in the 10s and 20s across Montana today.
A winter weather advisory for most lower elevations with winter storm warnings for most higher elevations through Thursday in the west and Thursday through Friday in the east.
In general, snowfall of two to five inches in the lower elevations and five to twelve inches in the higher elevations but up to two feet over the next couple of days.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph, although higher in Livingston with gusts there into the lower 40s mph.
Wind chills were below zero in Cut Bank and Glasgow.
A storm system will move across Montana through Thursday, bringing widespread snow.
As low pressure tracks across the state, temperatures will considerably vary, with milder southeast of it and colder north of the track.
Heavy snow will continue through Thursday night in the mountains.
Accumulating snow tonight in the west in Missoula and Kalispell, spreading to Great Falls and Bozeman tomorrow and Billings and Glasgow by Thursday night and Friday.
Much colder arctic air will move into the region behind the storm on Friday.
Moderation of temperatures this weekend before more snow and cold weather next week.
Below normal temperatures will continue indefinitely.
Lows tonight in the single digits below an above zero north central to the 10s and 20s elsewhere.
Highs tomorrow in the single digits and 10s central and north central Montana to the 20s and 30s elsewhere, even lower 40s in Livingston.
Highs drop to the 10s and 20 statewide Friday with lows dropping to the single digits below and above zero.
Highs back to the 20s and 30s this weekend and then colder again next week.
