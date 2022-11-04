Heavy snow is falling at the passes.
All area mountains are under winter weather advisories, with a winter storm warning for the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains.
Snowfall of 3 to 16 inches in the mountains, with one to two feet in the Bitterroot mountains.
Temperatures ranged from the upper 30s west to the 40s elsewhere.
A high wind warning for the entire state.
Winds are currently ranging from 5 to 15 mph. However, stronger winds are howling in the Livingston area.
Radar shows widespread low elevation rain and mountain snow, especially west of the divide.
If you're attending the Griz game Saturday evening, expect windy weather early on and then diminishing throughout the game.
Snow showers and flurries as temperatures fall from the mid 30s to the lower 30s.
A very active weather pattern this next week across Montana.
An atmospheric river of moisture will bring heavy mountain snow to the region through early Saturday.
Lower elevations will have rain or a mix before a cold front changing the rain back to snow Saturday.
Most of the precipitation initially will be in the west and central areas of the state with the rain and snow briefly moving across northeast Montana early Saturday before ending.
A good part of the day Saturday will be dry across the state with very strong winds.
The wind event will last into the evening hours in the east while diminishing in the west.
Snow showers will be mainly in the mountains Sunday with partly sunny skies in the lower elevations.
Low pressure will develop across Montana Sunday night and Monday.
A chance of snow statewide, although it appears the current track of the storm will bring the heaviest snowfall to south central and northeast Montana late Monday into Election Day on Tuesday.
Arctic air will invade the state with temperatures plummeting early next week.
Lows tonight in the upper 20s and 30s.
Highs Saturday in the upper 30s and 40s west to the 50s east.
Highs will drop to the upper 20s and 30s Sunday further dropping to the single digits and 10s east of the divide on Tuesday with 20s west of the divide.
Lows dropping to the single digits above and below zero central and east with single digits and lower 10s west.
Some rebound in temperatures later next week, but they will remain well below normal.
