Temperatures were in the single digits and 10s in central Montana to the 20s to around 30 west of the divide.
Winter storm warning tonight and Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.
2"-5" in Missoula with up to 8" in the Bitterroot.
The same is expected in the Butte area.
Winter weather advisories cover most the rest of the state except the northwest around Kalispell.
Those areas will receive 1" to 5" , including Great Falls, Helena, Bozeman, Billings and Glasgow.
Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph, with wind chills below zero in central and north central Montana.
A wind chill advisory until 9 am Wednesday for the Cut Bank area.
Wind chills down to 25 below zero.
Accumulating snow fell across central and eastern Montana last night and today.
A brief break before another storm moves into the state tonight and Wednesday.
All but the extreme northwest and southeast parts of the state will receive more accumulating snow.
Another storm on Thursday may bring heavy snow to far southeast Montana where a winter storm watch is posted.
The very cold weather will continue through the week with some moderation of temperatures this weekend.
Lows tonight well below zero central, single digits above elsewhere with lower 10s southeast.
Highs tomorrow in the 10s and 20s.
Highs may warm back to the 20s and lower 30s by the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.