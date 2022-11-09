Temperatures ranged from the single digits and 10s central and east to the lower 20s west.
Winter weather advisories and warnings cover the state.
They will end this evening in the central and west but a winter storm warning through tonight for eastern Montana where an additional 4 to 7 inches of snow are possible.
Radar shows snow stretching from west central areas to northeast Montana.
Winds range from 5 to 15 mph with wind chills below zero in central Montana to the 10s in the west.
Low pressure will track from Wyoming to the Dakotas through tomorrow.
Snow will end across western and central Montana this evening but continue in the east.
Drier air will move into the state tomorrow bringing an end to the snow.
Clearing will make way for a nice Veteran's Day Friday with sunshine.
Clear to partly cloudy this weekend.
A weak storm system will drop south out of Canada, bringing some light snow Saturday night to central and north central Montana.
Temperatures will be more tolerable but remain well below normal.
Lows below zero central, single digits and lower 10s elsewhere.
Highs tomorrow in the single digits central, 10s east and lower 20s west.
Highs will warm back to the upper 20s and lower 30s this weekend into early next week.
