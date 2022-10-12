Temperatures across Montana warmed into the upper 50s and 60s central and east to the 70s in the Missoula area!

Winds were strong in the east, with sustained winds in the 30s mph and gusts up to 52 mph in Jordan.

A wind advisory until 9 pm for Fort Peck Lake with a high wind warning for eastern Montana until 7 pm.

A fire weather warning for the same area as fire danger is extreme with strong winds and very dry air.

A strong northwest flow is keeping the wind machine going across eastern Montana.

Western Montana is closer to high pressure over the west coast.

That's the warmest part of the state.

Clear and chilly tonight with sunny skies and mild east tomorrow and warm in the west.

A weak storm system will drop out of Canada late Friday and early Saturday bringing a few showers to the central and east and snow to the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains.

Slightly cooler but still mild this weekend and then back to warm weather next week.

Lows tonight in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs tomorrow upper 50s east central, 60s most of the state and lower 70s west central.

Highs will cool to the 50s and 60s this weekend and then back to the 60s and 70s next week.