Temperatures across Montana were in the 60s to around 70 Thursday afternoon, although staying in the upper 50s in Glendive.

A wind advisory until 9 pm for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.

Winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Winds were sustained in the 20s mph range in the east with gusts into the 30s mph.

Skies were mostly clear across the state.

High pressure is located over the west coast, with low pressures in the Gulf of Alaska and Great Lakes areas.

This is an "omega block" pattern, meaning temperatures at or above normal.

The high may retrograde a bit west late Friday and Saturday.

That means after a warm Friday, temperatures statewide will fall a little on Saturday, but remain at or above normal.

A weak storm system will drop south out of Canada, bringing clouds east of the divide and a chance of a brief shower or sprinkle.

Improvement Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Dry and warm again next week.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs Friday in the 60s to lower 70s.

Highs drop to the 50s and 60s Saturday, warming back to the 60s and 70s next week.