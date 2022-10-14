Temperatures were in the 60s to lower 70s across Montana Friday afternoon.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.

Skies were clear in the west and partly cloudy central and east.

A few sprinkles were developing across north central and eastern portions of the state.

Ideal football weather is expected Saturday in Missoula as the Griz host Idaho.

Temperatures will warm through the 60s with sunny skies and light east winds.

High pressure is located over the Pacific Northwest.

Put a clockwise circulation around it and that is bringing a northwest flow to central and eastern Montana.

A weak storm system will drop south out of Canada tonight and early Saturday.

A brief shower or sprinkle will be possible across the central and east, but beneficial rain is not expected.

Skies will clear in the east Saturday and be sunny west.

All of the state will enjoy sunshine and mild temperatures Sunday.

Warmer than normal weather is expected next week.

Lows tonight in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s and 60s.

Highs warm to the 60s and 70s early next week.