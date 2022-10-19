Temperatures this afternoon were in the 60s in the valleys west of the divide to the 70s elsewhere, which is well above normal.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph and skies were clear across the state.

We will have one more warm day across Montana.

A cold front will usher cooler air into the state tomorrow night and Friday.

A storm system will then move across the state late Friday through the weekend, bringing even colder air into the state.

Rain and mountain snow developing late Friday west of the divide, spreading into central and eastern Montana Friday night and Saturday.

Lower elevation snow will be possible in central and western Montana by Sunday morning.

However, most of the accumulating snow will be held to the mountains.

As the change in weather pattern occurs on Thursday, winds will increase and a fire weather warning has been issued for most of central and eastern Montana.

Gusts up to 45 mph with humidity levels down to 15 percent will bring an extreme fire danger to the region.

Much cooler weather this weekend and early next week followed by some warming by the middle of the week.Lows tonight in the upper 20s and 30s in the west, 40s central and the 30s east.

Highs tomorrow in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Highs will drop to the upper 30s and 40s by the weekend, warming back to the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.