Temperatures ranged from the 50s west of the divide to the 60s and 70s central to near 80 in south central and eastern Montana.

Winds were calm west of the divide, but ranging from 10 to 20 mph east of the divide.

Gusts into the 30s mph from Billings to Glasgow.

A fire weather warning into the evening hours east of the divide for gusts up to 45 mph, bringing extreme fire danger to the region.

Skies were partly to mostly cloudy west with a few sprinkles developing north central and west.

A major change in the weather pattern is expected across Montana Friday through the weekend.

A cold front is ushering cooler air into the state.

As low pressure moves into the region, colder air will be drawn into the region.

Widespread low elevation rain and mountain snow will develop Friday afternoon in the west, spreading east across the state overnight and Saturday.

By Saturday night and Sunday, even the lower elevations of central and southwest Montana will receive some snow.

Winter storm watches from the Little and Big Belt Mountains in central Montana to the Bitterroot Range in the west south to the Wyoming and Idaho borders.

Snowfall from 8 to as much as 24 inches.

The Butte, Georgetown Lake and Anaconda areas are also under the watch for snowfall of 2 to 5 inches.

Rainfall of a quarter up to one and a half inches will be widespread across the state.

Lows tonight in the upper 30s and 40s tonight with highs tomorrow in the 50s west to the 60s central and east.

Highs will drop to the 30s and 40s this weekend then warming by the middle of the week.

Lows will drop to the 10s and 20s by early next week.