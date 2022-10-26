Temperatures today warmed into the upper 30s and 40s west and central to the lower 50s east.
Winds were generally sustained at 5 to 15 mph, although front along the high line in north central Montana.
Winds were already gusting in the 30s mph in Cut Bank.
The storm system that brought mainly mountain snow to Montana will exit the state.
However, there will continue to be a moist southwest flow into northwest Montana, which means there will be periods of snow in Glacier Park and the Mission Range and a few rain and snow showers around Kalispell.
Milder air will bring pleasant temperatures to Montana Friday through the weekend.
High wind warning for the Rocky Mountain Front to Cut Bank south to the Choteau area.
Winds will gust up to 60 to 75 mph.
A storm system will bring some rain to the state on Halloween.
The rain will change to snow Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with much colder temperatures.
Lows in the 10s in southwest Montana, 20s and lower 30s elsewhere.
Highs Thursday in the upper 30s and 40s west and lower 50s east.
Highs warm into the upper 40s and 50s this weekend, with lower 60s across south central Montana around Billings.
Enjoy that, because highs drop to the 20s and 30s mid-week.
