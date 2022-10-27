Temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to lower 50s today across Montana.
A high wind warning until midnight for the Rocky Mountain Front where winds will gust up to 60 mph.
A wind advisory through Friday for the Livingston area where winds will gust up to 60 mph.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph except from Cut Bank to Great Falls and Livingston where they were 20 to 30 mph sustained and gusting in the lower 40s mph.
Skies were mostly clear in the west and central to partly cloudy east.
A milder weather pattern is expected across Montana through the weekend.
Mostly dry, except for the far northwest corner, mainly in Lincoln County and Glacier Park where a moist southwest flow will bring a chance of showers and mountain snow late tonight and Friday.
Halloween will be a transition day with showers and cool weather west of the divide around Missoula while warm, dry and breezy weather is expected central and east, including Billings and Great Falls.
Much colder by the middle of next week with rain changing to snow.
Lows tonight in the upper 10s and 20s southwest to the upper 20s and 30s elsewhere.
Highs tomorrow in the upper 40s and 50s, nearing 60 central and east.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s this weekend, falling to the 30s by Wednesday of next week.
