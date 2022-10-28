Temperatures were in the mid 40s to lower 50s west to the 50s to around 60 east.
Skies were partly to mostly cloudy.
A look to the Halloween weekend shows temperatures mild and above normal through Monday, Halloween.
By Monday, trick or treaters will get wet across northwest Montana around Kalispell, but most of the state will be dry, breezy and mild temperatures.
Temperatures will remain above normal through Halloween.
The exception will be places like Missoula, where an inversion will keep cold air trapped in the valley and temperatures will be below normal.
That changes Sunday as winds will mix out the inversion.
Gusty winds statewide.
Another high wind event Sunday in north central Montana.
A high wind warning along the Rocky Mountain Front.
Winds will gust up to 70 mph.
Until then, gusty winds are still expected in the Cut Bank, Havre and Great Falls areas.
The rain across northwest Montana Monday will the move across the state early next week.
As colder air enters the region, it will change to snow by Wednesday and Thursday.
Accumulations are possible.
Much colder by the latter half of the week.
Lows tonight in the 20s to mid 30s.
Highs tomorrow in the lower 40s around Missoula, but the 50s elsewhere around the state.
Highs in the 50s and lower 60s Sunday and Monday, falling to the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday.
