It was a warm day today across Montana with most areas seeing temperatures rise into the 70s, about 10 degrees above normal.

A wind advisory tonight for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana where gust will be up to 30 mph.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.

Skies were mostly clear, although a few clouds across south central and eastern Montana.

Temperatures were above normal today as a ridge of high pressure sits over the state.

The high will retrograde west and allow a back door cold front to move into central and eastern areas.

That means gusty winds there tonight with a slight chance of showers from Glasgow to Glendive to Miles City into early Thursday.

Skies will remain clear across south central and western Montana through Thursday and partly cloudy north central and east.

Cooler central and east Thursday then mild statewide Friday and this weekend.

Models indicate a change to much cooler weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with a chance of rain with snow in the mountains, along the divide and possibly into the Butte area.

Lows tonight in the upper 30s and 40s.

Highs tomorrow in the 50s east, 60s central and 70s west.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s Friday and this weekend, falling to the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.