A cold front brought much cooler air to central and eastern Montana today while staying warm west of the divide.

Temperatures ranged from the 40s in the southeast to the 70s west of the divide.

Temperatures were a little warmer than 24 hours ago in Missoula but 31 degrees colder in Miles City.

Skies were clear, except lingering clouds in the east.

The forecast for the weekend calling for beautiful autumn weather with warm weather continuing west and milder central and east.

For the MSU homecoming game Saturday, ideal weather with temperatures in the 60s with light and variable winds.

As skies clear to night, frost and freezing conditions will be possible in the east.

Sunny or mostly sunny Friday through the weekend as high pressure dominates our weather.

Temperatures will be near normal east of the divide and above normal west.

Models indicate possibly cooler and showery weather next Tuesday and Wednesday before warm weather returns.

Lows tonight in the upper 20s east, 30s central to the lower 40s west.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s east, 60s central and lower 70s west.

Highs in the 60s and lower 70s this weekend and Monday, dropping to the 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.