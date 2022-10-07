Temperatures warmed from the upper 50s and 60s east of the divide to the upper 60s and lower 70s west of the divide.

Winds were generally light with clear skies across Montana.

The next three days look great across the state with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Ideal weather for MSU's homecoming parade and game tomorrow! High pressure is bringing gorgeous autumn weather to Montana, although a cold start in the east this morning with frost and freezing conditions.

It will dominate our weather through Monday. A cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing a brief period of cooler temperatures.

A few showers Tuesday.

Then back to mild to warm weather the rest of next week.

Lows tonight in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs Saturday in the 60s and lower 70s with that continuing through Monday.

Highs drop to the 50s to lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday warming back to the 60s to lower 70s late week.