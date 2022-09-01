Temperatures ranged from the upper 80s to lower 90s in western Montana to the upper 90s to around 100 in the east.

A fire weather warning until midnight for central and northeast Montana.

Winds gusting to 35 mph with humidity levels down to 10 percent.

A fire weather watch for southwest and central Montana for Saturday.

Similar conditions with gusts up to 40 mph.

Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph statewide, with a few exceptions of sustained winds up to around 25 mph.

Gusts were into the 30s in Missoula and Helena.

Clear to partly cloudy.

A few thundershowers were developing in the far northeast.

A weak cold front has kicked up the winds in Montana, bringing a slight decrease in temperatures in the west.

It's still hot, however! Temperatures will be a bit cooler across eastern Montana on Friday behind the front.

As high pressure builds and strengthens into the Labor Day holiday weekend, hotter weather is expected.

Hotter in the west Friday and statewide Saturday.

Record highs will be likely.

Another weak front will increase the winds Saturday with temperatures only falling slightly early next week.

Hot weather early next week but there are indications of cooler weather the latter half of the week.

There will be a chance of thundershowers across northwest Montana on Saturday.

Lows tonight in the upper 40s and 50s west with 50s to around 60 east.

Highs Friday in the 90s.

Highs in the 90s and lower 100s Saturday with 80s and 90s early next week.

Cooler Thursday and Friday of next week.