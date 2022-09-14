Temperatures were cooler across central and eastern Montana but milder west central than yesterday.

Colder by 17 degrees in central and eastern areas of the state.

Visibility was limited to a mile or less in western Montana due to smoke.

Improvement is expected through Friday across the region.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.

Radar shows isolated showers in the mountains between Polson and Great Falls and in southeast Montana, particularly around Colstrip.

A moist southwest flow continues to bring a few showers to Montana and will continue periodically through the early weekend.

Models suggest the most beneficial rain will fall in southwest and central areas of the state.

Temperatures will continue to be at or above normal, which is lower 70s.

Then a taste of autumn by early next week.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Highs will lower to the upper 50s and 60s by early next week.