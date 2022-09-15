Air quality has improved across western and central Montana, although there is still smoke and haze.

Further improvement is expected.

Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s, although 50s in Dillon where there has been out flow from showers.

Radar shows showers and isolated thunderstorms across southwest and west central Montana north to the border near Cut Bank.

A flood advisory until 6 pm for a small part of Lewis & Clark County.

One to two inches of rain south of August and north of Highway #200.

A moist southwest flow will bring clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms to Montana.

The best chance tonight will be in west central areas around Missoula early, then from Bozeman north to the Great Falls area.

The best chance on Friday will be across southwest into central and southcentral Montana.

This includes the Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls areas.

It then shifts into southeast and northeast Montana Friday night, including Glasgow and Miles City.

A few re-developing showers across southern Montana Saturday.

An upper-level low will track across western Montana Sunday, bringing a chance of showers to the Missoula and Kalispell areas.

More unsettled weather next week with a chance of showers.

Autumn-like weather will occur next week as cooler air moves into Montana.

Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Highs in the 60s and 70s.

Highs in the 60s and 70s this weekend, then falling to the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.