Temperatures varied across Montana today, with 50s and 60s central and west where we've had some clouds and showers, although skies are clearing west of the divide.

Temperatures were in the 70s east with partly sunny skies.

Radar showed showers exiting the west and continuing to move into north central through south central Montana from Havre to Billings.

This rain will move into the east overnight.

After the rain exits eastern Montana later tonight, a break will occur Saturday until late afternoon.

That's when another surge of energy and moisture will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms, this time to southwest Montana focused around Bozeman and West Yellowstone.

Another break and then an upper-level low will swing through the west.

Heavier rain around Missoula around 6 and 7 pm Sunday.

That rain moves into Glacier Park and north of Great Falls Sunday night.

More unsettled weather next week.

A low pressure off the coast of California will bring moisture and a chance of rain to the state each day and then cooler autumn-like weather occurs.

Lows in the 30s and 40s central and west to around 50 northeast.

Highs Saturday in the 60s and 70s.

Highs drop to the 50s and 60s next week.