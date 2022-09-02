A weak front cooled temperatures across the state today with 80s to lower 90s, which is still above normal.

Fire weather watches and warnings for most of the state this weekend.

Gusts up to 40 mph along with humidity levels down to 8 percent will bring extreme fire danger.

Winds are 5 to 15 mph with gusts to near 20 in Cut Bank and Livingston.

Skies are clear statewide.

UM and MSU have games Saturday.

The UM game is in the afternoon and will rank as one of the hottest on record.

Temperatures will warm through the 90s to around 100 by late afternoon.

The MSU game begins at 6 pm when it will be in the mid 90s.

Temperatures will fall through the 80s in the evening.

A weak cold front brought some relief to Montana from the heat wave.

However, the ridge of high pressure will re-build into the state.

Some parts of Montana will have their hottest day of the year on Saturday!

Records will be crushed statewide.

A weak cold front will increase winds tomorrow.

It will usher slightly cooler air into the state Sunday and early week, but it will still be hot.

A much cooler air mass will finally bring relief from the heat by Thursday and Friday next week.

Lows tonight in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs Saturday in the 90s to lower 100s.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s Sunday and early next week, cooling to the upper 60s and 70s later in the week.