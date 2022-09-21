Temperatures across Montana warmed from the upper 50s to the 60s today, except into the 70s around Missoula.

A wind advisory tonight for Flathead Lake in northwest Montana and Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana late tonight and tomorrow.

Winds gusting up to 40 mph with waves of one to three feet.

Radar shows showers and t-storms moving from Idaho into southwest Montana.

It's just what the doctor ordered for Montana! Low pressure will track from California to Montana through tomorrow, then exit the region Friday making way for a nice weekend.

Rain will overspread western and central Montana tonight and the east on Thursday with rain statewide Thursday night.

Rainfall of a quarter of an inch up to an inch in the lower elevations with one to two inches in the foothills of the Mission Range in northwest Montana and possibly more than an inch around West Yellowstone.

Clearing over the weekend and temperatures warming from below normal Thursday to well above normal by next week.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s with highs in the 50s and 60s on Thursday.

Highs will warm to the 60s and 70s this weekend and the 70s to lower 80s next week.