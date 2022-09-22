Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s across central and western Montana where there are clouds and showers.

Temperatures rise to the lower 70s across parts of the east.

Winds are 10 to 25 mph with gusts into the 30s in Lewistown and Dillon.

A wind advisory until 9 pm for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana with gusts up to 40 mph.

Radar shows rain across western and parts of central Montana with strong thunderstorms in the southeast.

A flood advisory until 6:15 pm for the Boulder 2700 Fire Burn area near Flathead Lake in northwest Montana.

One to one and a half inches of rain has fallen there.

Low pressure is tracking across Montana, with widespread rain continuing into the evening across the west with rain advancing south and east into southwest Montana.

The rain ends tonight as high pressure brings clearing skies on Friday.

Patchy morning fog where it has rained.

A beautiful autumn weekend as fall arrives tonight at 7:03 pm.

A warming trend with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend continues next week with above normal temperatures.

Lows in the 30s and 40s.

Highs in the 60s and 70s.

Highs will rise to the 70s and lower 80s next week!