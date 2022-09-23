Temperatures were mainly in the 60s and lower 70s today across Montana.

Winds are gusty east of the divide ranging from 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts into the 30s and 40s mph peaking at 51 mph in Cut Bank.

A wind advisory until 7 pm for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana where gusts will be up to 40 mph.

Low pressure that brought widespread rain to Montana is moving out of the region.

Rainfall of one to more than two inches across western and parts of central Montana.

Missoula had a record 1.11" on Thursday.

High pressure will bring an outstanding autumn weekend to Montana with the warm and dry conditions continuing next week! Lows in the 30s and 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Highs next week will rise to the 70s and 80s, which is well above normal.