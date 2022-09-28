Temperatures were in the 70s and 80s today across Montana, with 90 in Great Falls.

This is well above average for this time of the year.

Winds were 5 to 15 mph and a little gustier in Butte.

Skies were clear to partly cloudy with isolated showers developing in western Montana near the Idaho border.

A low pressure will move into the state tonight and linger through at least Friday.

Cooler air with clouds and a chance of rain west of the divide tomorrow.

With at least partial sunshine, it will be another hot day in the east, with showers spreading into central Montana.

The showers will push east Thursday night with statewide showers Friday.

Locally heavy rain may fall from around Missoula northeast to Cut Bank with lighter amounts elsewhere.

Drier air will bring an end to the rain this weekend, although the low may slow and if this happens, then lingering showers this weekend.

Normal highs this weekend with warming again next week.

Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.

Highs tomorrow in the 60s west, 70s central and 80s to around 90 west.

Highs will drop to the 50s and 60s Friday, the 60s this weekend and the 60s and 70s next week.