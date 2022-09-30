Temperatures across Montana varied considerably, with upper 40s and 50s in the central and west where there are showers, with snow in the higher elevations such as Showdown Ski area in central Montana.

Partial sunshine allowed temperatures into the 70s across northeast Montana.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph, with gusty winds in the east.

Low pressure will sit almost stationary on Montana through the weekend.

It will bring rounds of rain, mainly to central and western Montana tonight, central and southwest Montana Saturday and central and eastern Montana on Sunday.

A winter weather advisory through the weekend for the Beartooth Highway in south central Montana with two to five inches of snow.

Drier air and warming temperatures are expected next week.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Highs Saturday in the 50s and 60s, with lower 70s across northwest Montana.

Highs will warm back to the 60s and 70s next week.