It has been a quiet day across Montana.

Canadian wildfire smoke is plaguing central and northeast Montana.

An air quality alert through tomorrow morning from Great Falls to Lewistown north to the border and a dense smoke advisory from Jordan to Glendive north to the border.

Visibility has been reduced to two miles in Havre, Billings and Miles city and 3 miles in Glasgow.

Temperatures were in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mostly clear skies.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.

High pressure is dominating Montana's weather, with autumn-like temperatures which are near or below normal.

Clear to partly cloudy through the week.

A slight chance of showers and t-storms Wednesday and Thursday across western and southern Montana.

A better chance statewide on Friday and early Saturday.

Lows tonight in the 40s to lower 50s with highs tomorrow in the 70s to lower 80s west and the 80s in the northeast.

Similar temperatures the remainder of the week.