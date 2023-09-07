It was another pleasant late summer day across Montana with temperatures late today in the 70s central and west to the lower 80s south central and east.

A few showers and thundershowers were developing from the Bitterroot Valley east to Helena and Butte and also around Red Lodge.

A wind advisory until 8 pm for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph statewide except in the Glasgow area where sustained winds were around 24 mph with gusts up to 31 mph.

A few showers and thunderstorms across southwest Montana this evening with showers developing after midnight across northwest Montana around Kalispell and Glacier Park.

Showers will also move into central Montana around Great Falls.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms statewide tomorrow, especially east of the divide.

A few strong storms are possible, with winds up to 60 mph, small hail and lightning.

A few more showers and storms possible this weekend.

Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Highs in the 70s and 80s.