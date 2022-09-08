Temperatures were much cooler across Montana today behind a strong cold front.

They ranged from the upper 40s to upper 50s north central areas to the 60s and 70s elsewhere.

This is 11 to as much as 43 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago. Winds were ranging from 10 to 20 mph with gusts into the 30s across the northern portions of the state.

Radar shows showers and a few thundershowers across central Montana around the Great Falls area.A strong cold front has brought an end to the record-breaking heat across Montana.

Temperatures will be below normal through Friday.

Another surge of cool air will move out of Canada and bring showers to central Montana on Friday.

As high pressure builds into the state, skies will clear Friday night.

Temperatures will plummet Saturday morning to the 30s with front and freezing conditions in the northwest valleys around Kalispell south and east along the divide into the Butte area.

Much warmer air will return to the state this weekend before another cold front cools us by the middle of next week.

An air quality alert through this evening for west central and southwest Montana due to smoke.

This includes the Missoula, Helena, Butte, Bozeman and Dillon areas.

Visibilities are reduced due to the smoke.

Lows in the 30s and 40s tonight with highs tomorrow in the 50s and 60s, although near 70 west central.

Highs will warm back to the 80s to around 90 by Sunday and Monday before falling again the latter half of next week.