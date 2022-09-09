There is a frost advisory Saturday morning for western Montana, including the Missoula, Mission, Bitterroot and Flathead Valleys.

Frost and/or freezing temperatures will be possible.

Temperatures were much cooler statewide today with 50s and 60s.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph with gusts into the 20s from southwest to northeast Montana.

Scattered sprinkles and showers were on radar mainly along and east of the divide.

High pressure will build into Montana tonight bringing an end to the isolated showers and clearing the skies.

That will make a perfect set up for cold temperatures with radiational cooling at its maximum.

Frost and freezing conditions are expected across western Montana, especially along the divide.

Saturday and Sunday will be gorgeous across Montana with sunshine and mild temperatures Saturday and much warmer Sunday.

Excellent weather for the football games in Missoula with highs up near 80 and in Bozeman where highs will be in the 70s.

Lots of sunshine.

Turning cooler with a chance of rain by the middle of next week.

Lows in the 30s central and west to the lower 40s south central and east.

Highs Saturday in the 70s, although lower 80s west central.

Highs warming into the 80s to near 90s Sunday and then cooling again later next week.